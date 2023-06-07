When will coal workers start getting increased salary, minister Prahlad Joshi assured

Union Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi has assured the labor leaders on Tuesday that according to the wage agreement, the increased wages will be paid to the coal workers from July. Whatever is the obstacle related to this, it will be removed soon. The Coal Minister spoke to the leaders of INTUC, AITUC, CITU, HMS and BMS who attended the felicitation ceremony held in Delhi on Tuesday. INTUC leader SQ Jama told that the minister has assured that the increased salary will be given from July.

Mr. Jama said that we have told the minister that a meeting should be held with all the members of JBCCCI this month itself. In this, a program should be kept regarding wage settlement. The present condition of the coal industry should also be discussed in this. The minister has agreed to this. He has ordered the chairman of Coal India to organize such an event.

CITU leader DD Ramanandan told that apart from wage settlement, the issue of medical unfit, female VRS, payment of gratuity from January 1, 2017 was placed before the coal minister. Demand was made to implement Medical Unfit (9.4.0) uniformly. The minister took information in this matter from the Coal India chairman. Said that a separate meeting should be held on both these issues.

The chairman informed that a committee has already been constituted on this issue and necessary steps will be taken to implement it as soon as the report is received. Nathulal Pandey from HMS, Sudhir Ghurde from BMS, Haridwar Singh from AITUC were also present in the meeting.