When will Singham 3 go on the shooting floor .. Rohit Shetty shared more special things related to Singham

The third installment of Hindi cinema’s superhit franchise film Singham was announced a few months ago by Ajay Devgan in his social media account. Since then, some or the other things keep coming to the fore regarding the film. Recently, while talking about the information related to this franchise film, the producer-director of this film, Rohit Shetty talked about many important things related to the film.

Singham shooting delayed due to police force

Talking about Singham 3, Rohit Shetty says that he is currently busy with Khatron Ke Khiladi. I am going to be busy with this for a few weeks now. After that I have to work on the web series Police Force with Amazon Prime Video. Some part of it is yet to be shot. I will join Singham 3 only after I finish that.

Singham 3 will be much bigger than the previous franchise

Giving information related to the shooting of Singham 3, Rohit Shetty says that Singham 3 will go on the shooting floor by the end of this year, it is certain. Along with this, he also tells that this time the canvas of this film is going to be very big. The last franchise film came in 2014. There has been a lot of difference in the time since then, so this time the canvas of Singham 3 is going to be very big. Our entire team is working on it and trying to make it big. We will try to give the audience a memorable cinematic experience through Singham 3.

Ajay and Akshay are favorite action stars

This time there will be many new faces along with Ajay Devgan in Singham 3. Like Suryavanshi, will Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh be seen in Singham 3 as well? On such questions, Rohit says to wait for the film, but he does not forget to accept that he considers Ajay Devgan and Akshay Kumar as his favorite stars in the industry. He goes on to say. I have been working with him since the early days of my career. Today, a lot of precautions are taken for action and different methods are adopted. VFX is also involved, but I have seen them doing action taking risks without any safety, so they will always be my favorite action stars. He has given many memorable action films to Hindi cinema. Both of them have been such action stars who have created a new definition of heroism on the silver screen. Seeing whom people started looking for their image in him.

Police force is also an important part of personal life

After Singham, Simmba, Suryavanshi, the Police Force web series will also be based on the police. Rohit Shetty considers the police force not only in his films but a part of his personal life, Rohit explains that usually filmmakers make films and forget the subject or the people associated with it, but I am not one of them. I got this quality from my father. He was always connected with those with whom he worked. I have also learned this from him. This is the reason why I consider the police force as an important part of my life. Whatever little I could do for the Mumbai Police during Covid. I would consider him my good fortune. I would like to keep doing something for them in the future as well.

Singham 3 to release on Independence Day

Singham 3 has not yet gone on the shooting floor, but the market of speculation about this film is strong since a long time. Initially it was being said that the film would release on Diwali of 2024, but trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​had told about the release date of the film in his social media account a few months ago that the film would release on Independence Day of 2024. Will be Producer director Rohit Shetty calls it too early to comment on the release date of the film.