When will the 14th installment of PM Kisan Nidhi come? Date announced, know how to apply for PM Kisan Nidhi

PM Kisan Nidhi 14th installment: If you are a farmer. And if you have not yet applied for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, then hurry up. In fact, a new update has come out regarding the date of the 14th installment of PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana. The date of the 14th installment of PM Kisan Yojana has been announced. Let us know what is the latest update of PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana. How to apply for PM Kisan Yojana.

14th installment date of PM Kisan Nidhi

Farmers have been waiting for a long time for the 14th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Now the date for sending the Kisan Samman Nidhi to the farmers’ account has been announced. Additional Chief Secretary of Agriculture Department, Dr. Devesh Chaturvedi told the media that PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana will come around June 15.

How to apply for PM Kisan Yojana

If you want to take advantage of PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana and want to apply. For this, first of all, the official website of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Click on Go. After this go to New Farmer Registration. Here you will be given the language to apply. Which you select. If you are a farmer of urban area then select Urban Farmer Registration. And if you are rural then select Rural Farmer Registration. After this you select your Aadhaar number, phone number, state. Here you fill the details of your land. Upload your supporting documents and above click on save. Then captcha code will appear in front of you. Which has to be filled. Then go to Get OTP and submit.

KYC is necessary for PM Kisan Nidhi

Deputy Agriculture Director Pramod Sirohi told that to get the benefit of Kisan Samman Nidhi, farmers have to do three things, the first thing is to get KYC done. Those whose KYC has not been done, they should get the KYC completed by going to the village camp or through Common Service Center or PM Kisan GOI app.

