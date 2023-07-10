When will the doctors of nephrology and neurology sit in the new building of AIIMS OPD? MP Nishikant Dubey took the initiative

Deoghar: By the last week of this month, preparations are on to shift the OPD of Deoghar AIIMS to the new building. There is a plan to operate many additional medical departments as soon as this new building is shifted. Nephrology and neurology department will be started in the new OPD building for diagnosis of kidney diseases and vein diseases. Doctors of nephrology and neurology department will sit in the OPD and see the patients. Along with this, neuro surgery and children below the age of one year will also be treated.

Godda MP Dr Nishikant Dubey took the initiative

Specialist doctors of OPD nephrology and neurology of Deoghar AIIMS have also joined. Its service will be started as soon as it is shifted to the new building. Godda MP Dr. Nishikant Dubey talked to Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and suggested to start the services of all the departments in the OPD of Deoghar AIIMS as soon as possible, after which it has been decided to start the services of these new departments in the new building. As soon as the OPD starts in the new building, the token system will also be abolished by the end of this month.

A meeting of IMA Women’s Doctor members was held at IMA Hall on Sunday evening. It was presided over by Dr. Manju Backer. During this, about 40 women doctors of the district participated in the meeting. During the meeting, women doctors unanimously formed the IMA Women’s Doctor Wing. In this Dr. Manju Banker was elected as the President. While Vice President Dr. Arpita Gandhi, Secretary cum Treasurer Dr. Rita Thakur were elected. Apart from this, Dr. Kiran Pandey, Dr. Simmi, Dr. Sushma Verma, Dr. Sugandha and Dr. Pragya were elected as executive members. IMA Vice President Dr. RN Prasad, Dr. Gopal Prasad Baranwal, Dr. Rajeev Pandey, Dr. Avinash Kumar, Dr. Rajesh Kumar and others were present on the occasion.

