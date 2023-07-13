When will the Junior Engineer exam be held, from when will you be able to download the admit card? JSSC issued notification

There is good news for the candidates preparing for the Junior Engineer exam conducted by the Staff Selection Commission in Jharkhand. Actually JSSC has released the tentative date regarding the exam. According to the information of the Commission, the conduct of the examination is possible on 2 September. This exam will be held in all the districts across the state.

At the same time, the date of downloading the admit card has not been announced yet. JSSC has said that the date of issue of admit card will now be published at www.jssc.nic.in as soon as possible. However, if sources are to be believed, the date for downloading the admit card will be released 2 weeks before the exam. Be aware that these appointments are for both regular and backlog.

Application has been sought for more than 1500 posts

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has sought applications for appointment to more than 1500 posts of Junior Engineer. The total number of vacant posts is 1556. It also includes 34 seats for Mines Inspector. Apart from this, 44 posts of Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) have also been included. Please inform that the post of Mines Inspector was added later by the Commission.

what is the age limit



In the notification issued by JSSC, it was said that for Jharkhand Diploma level JDLCCE 2023, by August 1, 2023, the minimum age should be 18 years and the maximum age should be 35 years. However, there is also a provision for age relaxation for reserved categories as per government rules.

what will be the pay scale



In this examination conducted by JSSC, different pay scales have been fixed for each post. Especially if we talk about Mines Inspector then it comes under Pay Matrix Level 6. It is mandatory for the candidates applying for this post to have a diploma degree in Mining Engineering from any recognized institute.

How many vacancies are there for which post



Junior Engineer Mechanical – 26

Junior Engineer Civil – 223

Junior Engineer Electric – 46

Under Engineer Civil Urban Development and Housing Department – ​​188

Junior Engineer Mechanical Urban Development and Housing Department – ​​51

Under Engineer Civil Water Resources Department – ​​400

Junior Engineer Mechanical Water Resources Department – ​​30

Under Engineer Civil Road Construction Department – ​​457

Junior Engineer Agriculture – 11

Under Engineer Electrical Power Department- 04

Mines Inspector – 34

Motor Vehicle Inspector – 44

July 6 was the last date of application



The last date to apply for the interested candidate applying for Diploma holder was 6th July. The date to pay the examination fee was fixed till the midnight of July 8. Whereas, the photo and signature upload was till the midnight of 10th July. At the same time, the process of amendment of any type of error in the deposit application is going on from yesterday itself. Which can be done till the midnight of 14th July.

Exam was canceled last year



This exam was to be held last year itself but Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission had canceled its exam. Later, the Jharkhand High Court also canceled the planning policy made by the state government. After which all the examinations conducted by JSSC were cancelled.

Download notice like this



To see the JSSC canceled exam notice, first of all visit the official website i.e. jssc.gov.in.

By doing this, the homepage of the commission will appear on your computer screen.

Check JSSC JE Exam 2022 Cancellation notice link here in the notice board section.

Now on getting the link, click on it and submit whatever details are being sought.

By doing this press the submit button. JSSC JE Cancellation Notice PDF will appear on your computer screen.

Download it from here and take a print out if you want.

How to prepare for the exam



Jharkhand Junior Engineer exam is conducted in two main phases. In which first the main written examination is conducted and then document verification takes place. If you are engaged in its preparation, then first of all understand the exam pattern. After that read the syllabus properly and prepare accordingly. Keep in mind that not every subject and topic can be your strong point. That’s why you make a strong hold on that topic and revise it again and again. Try to prepare well for the chapter from which most questions are asked.