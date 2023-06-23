When will the last episode of The Kapil Sharma Show come? This popular show will replace

The Kapil Sharma Show Last Episode: The craze of the TV show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is often seen on social media. This season is going to end soon. In such a situation, you must be wondering when its last episode will come. Its information has come to the fore. Apart from Kapil, many other comedians including Sumona Chakraborty, Kiku Sharda are seen in the show, who make everyone laugh a lot with their acting.

When will the last episode of The Kapil Sharma Show come?

The fourth season of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ started last year and is going to go off air this year. According to media reports, the last episode of the show will be telecast on 2 or 9 July. It is being said that in the last weekend of the show Gadar 2 starcast Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel are going to come. After that the starcast of The Night Manager will come in it. According to reports, the show is going to be replaced by India’s Got Talent.

Kapil Sharma shared the picture

Kapil Sharma has shared pictures of himself and Archana Puran Singh together on his Instagram and said that this is the last picture of this season. Along with the pictures, he wrote in the caption, “Last photoshoot of this season with the queen of our show Archana Puran Singh, we will miss you in USA, love you so much ma’am.”

When will The Kapil Sharma Show return again?

This is not the first time that The Kapil Sharma Show is going off-air. Earlier too, the show went off-air but is back with a new season in September 2022. It is being said that the show is likely to return with a new season in October or November this year. However, the comedian has not yet released any official statement regarding this. Let us inform that apart from Kapil, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiaq Khan, Shrikant G Maski are also a part of the current season. Recently Krishna Abhishek has returned to the show.