When Yashasvi Jaiswal was scoring a century, father was on Kanwar Yatra, the family was shifting to another flat

on the cricket field Yashasvi Jaiswal Eventually the potential was seen at the international level as well. in Dominica West Indies The 21-year-old opener scored a century while playing his first match for India against. Not only this, Jaiswal scored a brilliant 171, which is the highest score by an Indian batsman away from home on debut. Jaiswal has become the fourth youngest Test opener to score a century in this match. Jaiswal single-handedly scored more runs than the entire West Indies team’s innings.

Jaiswal’s father on Kanwar Yatra

For Yashasvi Jaiswal, it was like a dream come true. The cricketer said on his achievement that he wants to continue it even further. When he was changing India’s fortunes in the match, his family was also busy. According to a report in The Indian Express, at the time of Jaiswal’s batting, his father was on a Kanwar Yatra, traveling on foot from Uttar Pradesh to Uttarakhand. He saw the condition of the first test over the phone and prayed for his success. Meanwhile, other family members were busy shifting from the 2BHK rented accommodation to their new five-bedroom flat.

IND vs WI: R Ashwin and Yashasvi Jaiswal shine in India’s victory, a flurry of records

Jaiswal’s brother told this

Yashasvi’s brother Tejashwi told The Indian Express, ‘He kept telling us,’ Please shift quickly, I don’t want to live in this house. Even during Test matches, he used to ask about our shifting plans. He had only one wish throughout his life, to have his own house. You know how he has come up, he understands the importance of a roof over his head, especially in Mumbai. After his team’s emphatic win over West Indies in the first Test, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made a memorable debut with a match-winning hundred, said he enjoyed batting with senior teammates like skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

It was an emotional moment for Jaiswal

Jaiswal said in the post-match presentation, ‘The preparation was very good. We had a good session. Talked a lot with Rahul Dravid sir. I want to thank all the selectors and Rohit (Sharma) bhai for keeping faith in me. It’s really cool, I’m working for it. I am focusing on good preparation and discipline. Playing Test cricket for India is very special and emotional for me. It’s just the beginning, I need to stay focused and keep working on my cricket. Many people helped me during my journey, I want to thank each and every one of them. There was tremendous batting with the senior players. I look forward to learning more from him.

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal created history by scoring 171 runs in debut test, became the first Indian to record this record

Yashasvi became player of the match

Jaiswal was awarded the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his innings. Ravichandran Ashwin led India to an emphatic win against the West Indies at Windsor Park on Friday, helping the visitors go ahead of the hosts in the series. Ashwin made many records by taking five wickets in both the innings. Ashwin, who took five wickets in the first innings, took seven wickets in the second innings. He took a total of 12 wickets in both the innings. Captain Rohit Sharma also got his 10th Test century from the bat, which will give him new energy and confidence.

Jaiswal is ready to play against Australia and England



Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma feels that young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is all set to play Tests in Australia and England. Speaking on Geo Cinema, Sharma said, “According to me, he is all set to play Tests in England and Australia because if you look at this innings as well, all the boundaries he hit with the new ball were cuts or pulls.” Came with the shot. Ishant lauded Jaiswal for his game awareness and shot selection and said he is already looking mature, which is a good sign for the team and the batsman.

Excellent shot selection by Jaiswal



Ishant Sharma said that it is a good sign for an opener batsman when he refrains from playing cover drives on full deliveries. If you play cover drives, there are chances of you getting caught behind or in the slips. He tried to score runs against the new ball with only cuts and pulls, which is every batsman’s strength. Whenever the ball was pitched up, apart from the odd loose shot, he either defended it or played with the entire face of the bat. It becomes very important for an opener.