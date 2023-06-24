‘When you call us snakes, the public will consider us Lord Shiva’s necklace’, Kamal Nath retaliates on CM Shivraj

Assembly elections are going to be held in Madhya Pradesh this year, before that the phase of political rhetoric is going on in the state. The latest statement has come from the Chief Minister of the state Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on which the state president of Congress Kamal Nath has reacted. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taunted the opposition unity and called the opposition snake, monkey and frog. Reacting to this statement, the Congress leader took a jibe at him and questioned his choice of words.

Congress leader and Chief Minister of the state Kamal Nath wrote on his Twitter wall that Shivraj ji, today once again you have broken the limits of words in politics. You called the opposition snake, frog and monkey… For the last several days, you have been using abusive language and levelless language. He further wrote that your same language and this feeling is creating hatred towards you in the public. When you call us snakes, the public will consider us as Lord Shiva’s necklace. When you call us monkeys, then the public will consider us as the monkey army of Lord Ram who had destroyed Lanka for Ravana’s sins.

Shivraj ji, today once again you have broken the limits of words in politics. You called the opposition snake, frog and monkey. For the last several days, you have been using abusive words and low level language continuously. Your same language and this feeling is creating hatred towards you in the public. When you call us snakes…

— Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) June 24, 2023



Congress leader Kamal Nath further said that you keep abusing but we will not leave the path of truth and dignity. Along with this, we will pray to God to give you wisdom and tolerance.

What did CM Shivraj say

Let us tell you that on June 23, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a jibe at the opposition meeting in Patna and said that when there is a heavy flood, snakes, frogs and monkeys all sit on a tree to save their lives. . There is such a flood of popularity of PM Modi that everyone (Opposition) is trying to come together and sit on a tree. No matter how many times we unite, nothing is going to happen.

#WATCH , Gwalior: "When there is a heavy flood, snakes, frogs, and monkeys, all sit on a tree to save their lives. There is such a flood of popularity of PM Modi that everyone is trying to sit on a tree. But nothing is going to happen: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on yesterday’s… pic.twitter.com/s8dhJenkhC

— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 24, 2023



Congress had won 114 out of 230 seats.

It is noteworthy that in the 2018 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress emerged as the single largest party with 114 out of 230 seats. Whereas BJP had won 109 seats. The Congress formed the government under the leadership of Kamal Nath, but in March 2020, after several MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia defected to the BJP, the Congress government fell and the BJP government was re-formed under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.