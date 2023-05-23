Whenever UPSC topper Ishita Kishore came to Nanihal, she used to study for 10-12 hours in Gumla.

Gumla, Durjay Paswan. UPSC topper Ishita Kishore has a special relationship with Gumla. The house of his maternal grandfather (Banveer Prasad) is in Gumla city. Ishita has a lot of attachment to Gumla. Ishita Kishore, sister of advocate Shailesh Kumar, resident of Police Station Road, Gumla city, has achieved success in UPSC in the first attempt itself. He told that whenever Ishita used to come to Gumla, she used to study for 10-12 hours.

Ishita’s maternal uncle advocate Shailesh Kumar said that Ishita Kishore was interested in studies since childhood. Be it school or college studies, there has never been a second. Always a topper and used to get medals from school and college every year. Ishita has prepared for UPSC by staying at her home in Greater Noida, Delhi and achieved success. She is the daughter of Wing Commander Late Sanjay Kishore.

After the death of her father, Ishita’s mother Jyoti Kishore is raising her daughter and younger son Harsh. He told that whenever Ishita used to come to Gumla, she used to study. From the very beginning, there was a lot of passion towards studies. When she used to come to Gumla, there was a room for her. Where she used to wake up early in the morning and study. Even in the evening she used to sit to study. She used to make good use of time even in the afternoon and used to study.

