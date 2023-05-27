Where did the huge quantity of explosives reach this village of Manipur? Army reached in the dark and...

After the violence in Manipur, the army is seen in action. According to the information, with the onset of darkness, the army gradually started siege of New Kithelmambi village surrounded by dense forest, about 40 km from Imphal, the capital of Manipur, and recovered weapons by raiding people’s houses. Army and Assam Rifles personnel on Friday entered the village located in Kangpokpi district on the edge of the Imphal Valley and searched for weapons.

A senior army officer has given information in this regard. He said that in the last few days we have seen that communities are attacking each other with firearms. In some cases people are being killed…the whole peace process is being delayed by the sudden arrival of weapons. A reporter of news agency ‘PTI’ had accompanied him in the sudden raid in this village. During this, an air gun and empty packets of cartridges were found along with a huge quantity of explosives.

Armed groups are taking law in their hands in many parts

Ethnic violence in Manipur has complicated the peace process with armed groups taking the law into their own hands in many parts. Extremist groups have also joined it, which has further increased the ethnic tension. On the condition of anonymity, an army officer said that they are now focusing on stopping the elements threatening to restore peace in the state. The Indian Army and the Assam Rifles have decided to conduct surprise searches in villages belonging to different communities, said an official sent to Manipur after violence broke out earlier this month. We are not targeting any one community.

Violence flares up again in Manipur, two houses set ablaze, three including former MLA arrested

The officer said that our aim is to stop the person in the entire village who is threatening other communities by keeping weapons. We are confiscating such weapons and holding them. Regarding Friday’s campaign, he told that New Kithelmambi village is adjacent to National Highway-37, which is the only lifeline of Manipur at present. He said that we had reports that people in the village have firearms and explosives. Our main objective is to protect the highway so that no untoward incident takes place there. About 250 trucks are using this road every day and pass through here carrying essential goods.

Explosives and an air gun recovered

The army officer said that therefore we conducted a sudden search operation and recovered explosives and an air gun. However, the air gun was returned to the village elders as it could be kept without a licence. While visiting this village situated on a hill, ‘PTI’ correspondent saw bunkers and trenches which were made to prevent any attack from the opposing community. A woman, after her house was searched, alleged that security personnel came every other day and harassed her in the name of search operation.

search based on intelligence

However, military officials have denied this. He said the searches were carried out on the basis of intelligence inputs and the contingents also had women soldiers of the Assam Rifles to ensure that the women whose houses were searched were safe. Violent clashes took place in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organized in several districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Amit Shah will soon visit violence-hit Manipur, talks will be held to establish peace

More than 70 people lost their lives in ethnic conflict

53 percent of Manipur’s population belongs to the Meitei community and they mostly live in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Naga and Kuki make up 40 percent of the population and live in the hilly districts. The ethnic conflict in Manipur claimed over 70 lives and nearly 10,000 military and para-military personnel had to be deployed to restore normalcy in the northeastern state.