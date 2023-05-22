Where did the nano chip from the 2,000 note go? Know who said this

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has taken a dig at the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to withdraw Rs 2000 notes. He made a tweet on Sunday. There is a newspaper cutting in this tweet on which CM Baghel said that where did the nano chip go? Earlier, reacting to the matter, he said that the central government is changing its own decision after seven years, it is like “licking spit”.

This decision is like “licking and spitting”

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, after returning from the swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka government, spoke to the media at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur and said that now Rs 2000 notes have been discontinued. Count in this what is the reason? We want to ask RBI, why has it been closed? Although you stopped publishing from 2019, but today is 2023, now suddenly it has been stopped. What is the reason for this? It means that you (central government) are changing your own decision after seven years, implemented it in 2016, now stopped it from 2023, means it is like “spit and lick”.

CM Baghel

16-17 hundred crore rupees spent in printing notes

Further, CM Baghel said that the media should ask the RBI governor why it was closed. Will misuse government money like this. According to an article, 16-17 hundred crore rupees have been spent in printing the notes. The money of the country’s income tax payers is being spent. You can turn it off whenever you want and start it whenever you want. Now which notes will be started or also tell. Baghel questioned whether the country is moving towards cashless transactions… He expressed apprehension that the country is being pushed towards crypto currency.

with language input

