Where will the JAC Matric and Inter result be released, check your result like this

The wait is about to end for the students who have appeared for the 10th and 12th board exams. If reliable sources are to be believed, the results of Matriculation and Inter Science will be released on May 23 i.e. tomorrow. While the result of Inter Commerce and Arts will be released simultaneously later. The result will be released on the official website of JAC.

How will you be able to see your exam result



Students taking the 10th and 12th Science Board exams in Jharkhand will be able to see the official website of the Commission at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Just for this one has to go to the website and click on the option of JAC Exam 2023 Result. After this they will be asked to enter their roll number and roll code. After entering both the above information, your result will appear on the screen. Download the mark sheet and take a print out for future reference.

Students will also be able to check their result through SMS



If for some reason the website of the commission crashes, then they will be able to see the result through SMS also. For this you have to follow these steps given below.

Firstly students have to enter JHA10 roll number and send it to 5676750

Apart from this, you can also send the result JAC10 rollcode + roll number registration number to 56263.

After this you will be informed about the result on your number.

The exam was held from March 14 to April 3.



Jharkhand Academic Council had conducted the matriculation and inter examination this year i.e. between 14 March to 3 April 2023. Due to Sarhul, the biggest festival of the tribals, there was a holiday in between and hence the date of an examination had to be extended. Inter’s last exam was to be held on April 3, but due to Sarhul, this exam lasted till April 5.