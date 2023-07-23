which are the best 5 international schools in india know the specialty in hindi bml

4. Manav Rachna International School, Delhi

The school is located on Suraj Kund Road, Charmwood Village, Delhi. MRites believe in developing your creativity, developing your curiosity and expressing ourselves as candid and sociable people.

Curriculum

The school follows the International Primary Curriculum based on Multiple Intelligence. It is a co-educational school.

Organizes field trips and encourages students to think independently with practical classes, workshops and laboratories.

Both outdoor and indoor activities are encouraged.

Campus Facilities

Students travel to school in air-conditioned buses.

The school campus has computer labs, well-stocked libraries, a fine-arts studio and technology-integrated classrooms.

Students Are Becoming Champions – This school has a semi-Olympic-sized swimming pool, after-school sports and more.

The school also has a well equipped hospital and a full time doctor.

Address

Eros Garden, Suraj Kund Road,

Charmwood Village Delhi – 121009

Phone Number: +91-129-4116990 , +91-129-4116991 +91-9560064333

Email ID: [email protected]

Website: www.mris.edu.in