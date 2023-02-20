Which broom to choose for a bath – News

February 20, 2023, 15:59 – BLiTZ – News

A broom in the bath allows vacationers to relax, stimulates blood circulation, has an antimicrobial effect, but in order to use it as efficiently as possible, you should carefully consider its choice. The public news service figured out which broom is best for a bath.

Brooms can be made from different types of wood, and each variety has its own advantages and disadvantages. Let’s take a closer look at the most popular types.

Birch

A birch broom is the best option for a bath. The leaves of this tree include vitamins A and C, essential oils and tannins, which are released when heated and destroy germs in the room. The birch broom is capable of:

prevent lung disease; raise the tone; activate blood circulation; remove puffiness; improve skin color; smooth out wrinkles.

Oak

Oak broom also has a lot of useful substances, but it is especially appreciated by women with oily skin. Also, the substances included in oak leaves help relieve inflammation on the skin and heal old wounds. An oak product will be useful for people suffering from high blood pressure, for athletes and those who are a lot of nervous.

Compared to a birch broom, an oak broom gives more steam, but it is heavier in weight, so it is less convenient to use.

Lime

It is customary to use a linden broom when visiting a bath in the winter, as it is able to boost immunity, which is so important during the absence of natural vitamins. Linden also treats insomnia and cephalalgia. Connoisseurs prefer after relaxing in a steam room with a linden broom to drink a decoction of linden to feel like a healthy person.

Coniferous

Coniferous brooms are distinguished by their density and rigidity, so they are not suitable for everyone. These products should be avoided by people with delicate skin or diseases of the epidermis. In terms of comfort, these brooms also have no advantages, as they can scratch even rough skin.

But brooms from cedar, fir and spruce have a positive effect in the treatment of lung diseases, tuberculosis, and some neurological conditions. Also, the advantages of coniferous brooms are their indescribable aroma and the ability to prepare them yourself at any time of the year.

To reduce the “roughness” of a coniferous broom, it can be overlaid around the perimeter with leafy branches and steamed longer.

Nettle

Nettle broom can be tried by fans of extreme recreation. It should be noted right away that after steaming, the nettle significantly loses its pungency, so there are almost no blisters on the skin, only a slight reddening is possible, although tingling is well felt during the use of such a broom.

Nettle brooms are recommended for people suffering from rheumatism, patients with kidney and liver ailments, and the properties of nettle eliminate muscle spasms and restore skin after a rash.

Cherry and currant

There are not many useful properties in such “berry” brooms and they cannot boast of durability, but they are very soft, and therefore bathing with them is a pleasure.

How to choose

If a vacationer wants to get maximum health from a broom, then we suggest using the following tips when choosing, and at the same time remember a few more less popular varieties:

If you need a universal broom to keep your body in good condition, then choose a birch or oak broom. If you suffer from sciatica, back pain or gout, then give preference to needles, nettles, junipers. With frequent headaches, a linden broom is more suitable. For diseases of the respiratory system, the ideal option is a eucalyptus broom. For soft comfortable use without any special therapeutic effect, currant or cherry brooms are suitable.