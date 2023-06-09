While making the SPG Act, TN Seshan had given a special advice to Rajiv Gandhi, now revealed

While preparing the draft of the Special Protection Group (SPG) Act in 1988-89, such an incident happened which is being discussed today. In fact, former Chief Election Commissioner of India TN Seshan has mentioned SPG in his book and has made many revelations in this regard. TN Seshan mentions in his book that he made an important suggestion while drafting the Special Protection Group (SPG) Act (ACT) in 1988-89.

On behalf of the former Chief Election Commissioner of India, TN Seshan, the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was advised to include former Prime Ministers and their families in the category of security recipients, but this advice was rejected, so that they But it should not be alleged that he is doing this for his personal benefit. This thing has been mentioned in the autobiography of former Election Commissioner Seshan, which is being discussed.

What did Seshan write in his book

In the book “Through the Broken Glass” published posthumously by Rupa Prakashan, former Chief Election Commissioner of India TN Seshan has mentioned many things. He warned Rajiv Gandhi about the possible risks even after leaving office. Also gave the example of the United States, where there is a law to provide security to the families of former presidents by the FBI. Seshan wrote in his book that I argued that Rajiv and his family would need immediate security even after losing the election, but Rajiv Gandhi did not agree to his argument. He thought that people would believe that he was doing this for personal interest.

What happened in the government of VP Singh government

TN Seshan also revealed that as cabinet secretary in the VP Singh government, he had advocated for maintaining Rajiv Gandhi’s security, but his request was not heeded by the government. On December 3, 1989, a day after Singh became the Prime Minister, a meeting was called under the chairmanship of Seshan, in which ‘whether to continue the five security cover to Rajiv or not’ was discussed. In this meeting, Seshan argued that the security threat to the former PM has still not subsided.