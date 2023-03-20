White House appreciates the reports of a possible arrest of Donald Trump

The US administration is closely monitoring the situation in the country amid allegations of a possible arrest of former head of state Donald Trump, said on March 19 in an interview with Fox News John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator at the White House National Security Council.

“We are always monitoring the situation as much as possible. We would certainly not want any violence,” he said.

Kirby said he was unaware of the threat of armed protests. He also expressed the hope that if protests do occur, they will be peaceful.

“Obviously, we don’t want any activity to turn into violence, certainly not on the scale of what we saw on January 6,” he said, referring to the storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters in 2021.

A day earlier, Trump announced that he would be detained on March 21. The former head of the United States claims that the decision to arrest was made by the “corrupt and incredibly politicized office of the Manhattan District Attorney.”

In turn, CNN, citing a representative of the politician, claims that Trump did not receive official notification from the prosecutor’s office for the Southern District of New York about the charges against him in the coming week.

On March 14, Trump called himself the only candidate for American leadership capable of preventing a third world war. According to him, the threat of conflict is real.

After that, the leader of the French Patriots party, Florian Filippo, said that the former US president could be arrested because of his statements against inciting a global war.