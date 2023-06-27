White House came out in support of the journalist who asked questions to PM Modi, said condemnation on social media is unacceptable

The White House has condemned the attacks on an American journalist on social media for questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a joint press conference with President Joe Biden here and termed it as completely unacceptable. Last week, The Wall Street Journal correspondent Sabrina Siddiqui asked Prime Minister Modi about the rights of minorities in India and asked what steps his government was considering to take in this direction.

Condemnation on social media is unacceptable – White HouseA day after the joint press conference, the reporter was slammed on social media for asking questions to PM Modi, with some alleging that she was asking questions in a pre-planned manner. Some even called the female journalist a Pakistani Islamist. We have received reports of that harassment, John Kirby, the National Security Council’s coordinator for strategic communications, told reporters on Monday in response to a question. this is unacceptable. And we strongly condemn any kind of harassment of journalists anywhere under any circumstances. It is ethical in terms of the principles of democracy which were displayed during the state visit last week.

PM Modi did not give this answerIn response to Siddiqui’s question, PM Modi strongly defended India’s record in the matter of democracy and said that the basic premise of his government is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas. He had said, India is a democracy, and as President Biden said that both India and America have democracy in their DNA. Democracy is in our veins. White House Press Secretary Karin Jean-Pierre said, “We at the White House are committed to freedom of the press under this administration, and that’s why we held the news conference last week.” “We strongly condemn any attempt to intimidate or harass journalists who are just trying to do their jobs,” he said.

Press freedom for any democracy – Jean-PierreDid Prime Minister Modi and President Biden discuss subjects like freedom of the press and human rights? In response to this question, Jean-Pierre said that President Biden would never hesitate to discuss the issue of human rights with any world leader or head of state. Here, the South Asian Journalists’ Association has expressed support for the female journalist, condemning the use of abusive words against Siddiqui on social media. The organization said, press freedom is important for any democracy and Prime Minister Modi leads the world’s largest democracy.