White House doctor spoke about the state of health of Biden

The health of US President Joe Biden fully allows him to fulfill his duties as president of the country. This conclusion was made on February 16 by White House physician Kevin O’Connor based on the results of Biden’s regular medical examination.

“President Biden remains a healthy, energetic 80-year-old man who is fit to successfully fulfill the duties of the President, including the duties of Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander-in-Chief,” the statement reads. imprisonment O’Connor.

So, Biden has atrial fibrillation, hyperlipidemia (a condition in which there is an excessive amount of certain fats in the body, which can potentially cause atherosclerosis and vascular disease. – Ed.), gastroesophageal reflux, seasonal allergies and arthritis of the spine.

Also, the American leader has peripheral neuropathy of the feet (an ailment that occurs when nerve fibers are damaged. – Ed.). O’Connor stressed that Biden is taking three prescribed drugs and two other over-the-counter medications.

The news is being added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

