White House expresses hope for Xi Jinping to contact Zelensky after visit to Russia

March 17 - BLiTZ. John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council (NSC), said that the US government hopes that after a visit to Moscow, Chinese President Xi Jinping will also talk to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This contact can play an important role, since Xi Jinping needs to learn the point of view not only of Russian President Vladimir Putin, but also what the Ukrainian side thinks.

Note that Xi Jinping will arrive in the Russian capital on March 20. His visit will last two days. The talks between Putin and Xi Jinping will affect the Ukrainian conflict and military-economic cooperation.

Recall that since February 24 last year, Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine.