The White House is working on approving $10 billion in budgetary assistance to Ukraine, the newspaper reports on February 13. The Washington Post.

According to the publication, Washington is going to announce a new military aid package next week.

The Joe Biden administration is also working with Congress to approve another $10 billion in direct budgetary assistance to Ukraine.

In addition, the White House may announce additional sanctions against the Kremlin around the same time.

Earlier, on February 9, a group of US congressmen submitted a resolution demanding that the administration of President Joe Biden stop providing financial and military support to Kyiv.

On February 7, a congressman during a meeting of the House of Representatives said that Washington was spending tens of billions of dollars on Ukraine to foment a conflict that did not meet the national interests of the United States. In his opinion, the White House violates its own “red lines” every day, supplying Kyiv with more and more powerful weapons.

Biden on January 25 announced the delivery of 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. He also stated that the aid would be accompanied by supplies from other countries. In addition, on January 20, it was reported that Washington would provide one of the largest packages of military assistance to Kyiv in the amount of about $ 2.5 billion.

On January 27, it became known that four Republican congressmen in a letter to Biden and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin demanded clarification about the supply of 31 Abrams tanks for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They denounced the subsidies to Ukraine, while the US has many internal security problems that are ignored by the authorities.

Republican Laverne Spicer on January 21 expressed the opinion that the US authorities should pay attention to the problems of their citizens before rushing to help other states. He also called the provision of financial support to Kyiv the biggest divorce in his memory.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

