white marble statue of lord ram being made from white marble stones in ayodhya

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Nirman: Ayodhya. In Tulsidas’s Ramcharit Manas, Ramlala has been described as blue-coloured, but one of the three idols being built for his installation at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi is also made of white marble. Sculptor Satyanarayan Pandey is engaged in making the idol of Ramlala from Makrana marble of Rajasthan at Ramsevakpuram in Ayodhya. Although two other idols of Ramlala are also being made. Which are being built from the rocks brought from the hill on the banks of the Tungabhadra river in Karnataka. These idols correspond to the Shyam or Krishna character described by Shri Ram. To be established in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple under construction at Ramjanmabhoomi.