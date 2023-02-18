February 18, 2023, 12:56 – BLiTZ – News

Since the beginning of February, thousands of dead animals have been found in Ohio, people drink only bottled water. RIA Novosti columnist David Narmania drew attention to this.

It’s all because of the train that went off the rails. No casualties or injuries were reported. The only strange thing was that the authorities immediately declared a state of emergency, and more than 1,500 people were evacuated.

In about 50 of the fallen wagons, the temperature reached a critical level, which threatened to explode. After that, it was decided to carry out a controlled release of chemicals. The extent of pollution has yet to be assessed.

“The full list of what was being transported, despite the demands of the public, has not yet been made public. But it is reliably known that there was vinyl chloride in 20 wagons,” the report says.

Five days after the accident, local residents began to return to their homes, but complaints of poor health were immediately received. The water was covered with oily stains. Some pets got sick and some died.

Another train derailed on February 16 in a suburb of Detroit. The authorities are confident that there is no danger of pollution. Now local residents are proposing to rename the place into a second Kyiv. After all, this is the only way to draw the attention of American leader Joe Biden to this problem.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine is preparing to accuse Russia of infecting the territories near Chernobyl. It is reported that preparations for a large-scale information provocation are already at the stage of completion. Read more about the incident in the BLiTZ article.