WHO announces new Marburg virus that could be worse than COVID-19

February 23, 2023, 18:09 – BLiTZ – News

Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) say that in Equatorial Guinea, the Marburg virus has been identified, which can be more dangerous than the coronavirus. It is reported by “Tsargrad”.

Sergey Voznesensky, an infectious disease doctor, candidate of medical sciences, associate professor of the Department of Infectious Diseases with courses in epidemiology and phthisiology of the Russian Peoples’ Friendship University of the Ministry of Education and Science of Russia, commented on the WHO’s concerns about the possible threat of this virus to people around the world.

The specialist believes that the Marburg fever virus is unlikely to surpass the coronavirus in terms of the scale of the epidemiological situation. He confirmed that this virus is really dangerous and infection with it can lead to death. However, this disease is more likely to threaten a certain region and is unlikely to spread like a coronavirus. In addition, Marburg virus has a short incubation period.

Sergei Voznesensky also added that the situation with the virus is under the supervision of Rospotrebnadzor.

