Who are MS Dhoni’s brother-in-law, see photos

World Cup winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is considered to be the most successful captain in Indian cricket history, has a craze all over the world. However, do you know that Dhoni also has an elder brother. If you do not know, then today we will tell you about both his brother and sister-in-law.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s brother’s name is Narendra Singh Dhoni. He lives in Ranchi.

Dhoni’s elder brother is 10 years older than him. He was born on 22 October 1971. There they got married in 2007. Narendra often shares photos with his wife on social media.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s brother Narendra and his wife also have a son and a daughter. He used to live with Dhoni earlier. But later they started living separately. However, no information has been revealed as to what is the reason behind this.

Dhoni’s brothers lead a very simple life in Ranchi. He stays away from much glare. Narendra’s picture with Dhoni’s daughter Ziva also went viral.

Narendra Singh Dhoni is also active in politics. He is associated with Samajwadi Party. Whereas earlier he was involved in BJP.

