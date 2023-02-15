Who can receive payments by February 23, 2023

One of the main patriotic holidays of the country is approaching – February 23. The Russian authorities often assign payments to certain categories of the population on the occasion of significant dates. Whether payments are provided for Defender of the Fatherland Day and who can receive them – read in the Izvestia material.

Who is entitled to payments by February 23

In 2023, officials did not announce the appointment of additional payments by February 23. Citizens of the Russian Federation will continue to receive monthly social payments in the same order.

Since February 1, more than 40 payments and benefits have been indexed, including: a one-time allowance for the birth of a child, a monthly allowance for child care, maternity capital, payments to veterans, the disabled, a funeral allowance, payments for an industrial accident.

Payments of pensions and salaries by February 23

At the same time, regular payments will be transferred to many citizens until February 23. So, for example, those Russians who have an advance payment on the 23rd-25th will receive money before the national holiday, February 22. Before the holiday, the majority of recipients in Russia will also have time to receive a pension.

Many social payments assigned to different categories of citizens will also have time to arrive on time by February 22.

Earlier, Izvestia explained how the advance payment will be made after changing the rules for deducting personal income tax.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

