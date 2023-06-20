Who gave a befitting reply to the separatist organization by hoisting the tricolor in the office of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front?

After the removal of Article-370 from Jammu and Kashmir, many types of news come which become the center of discussion. The latest case has come to the fore regarding the banned separatist organization Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF). According to information, entrepreneur and political activist Sandeep Mawa has put the national flag tricolor on the door of JKLF’s office.

According to the news that is coming out, Sandeep Mawa, who was constantly on the target of terrorists, along with some of his supporters reached the JKLF office in Bohri Kadal area of ​​Srinagar and hoisted the tricolor on the main gate there. Let us tell you that the lock has been hanging on the JKLF office since most of the provisions of Article 370 were abolished on August 5, 2019.

befitting reply to separatist organization

Entrepreneur and political activist Sandeep Mawa, after hoisting the tricolor at the JKLF office, said that JKLF has been involved in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir since the 1960s. We have given a befitting reply to this separatist organization. This separatist organization has been led by people like Maqbool Bhatt, Yasin Malik and Bitta Karate. It is an Indian institution, which can be used for anything but we will not tolerate anti-national activities. He said that Kashmiri Muslims and Kashmiri Pandits will work together to create a new Jammu and Kashmir, where development and progress will be seen on the path of peace.

Sandeep Mawa has put the national flag outside the office of Hurriyat Conference

If you remember, on August 3 last year, Sandeep Mawa had put up two national flags outside the Hurriyat Conference office in Rajbagh area. Let us tell you that in the Jammu and Kashmir Terror Funding case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has moved the Delhi High Court seeking death sentence against Yasin Malik, chief of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front.