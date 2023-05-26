Who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi? Broken from the actor's second marriage! Spilled pain, said - you are very long...

Ashish Vidyarthi Second Marriage: Popular Bollywood and TV actor Ashish Vidyarti is currently in news. Ashish got married for the second time at the age of 60. The wedding picture is going viral on social media. The actor is married to Assamese fashion entrepreneur Rupali Baruah. As soon as the news of marriage went viral, his first wife Rajoshi Baruah shared two posts. His sorrow is clearly visible from the post.

Rajoshi Barua’s spilled pain

Ashish Vidyarti and Rajoshi Barua tied the knot in the year 1990. Ashish’s first wife Rajoshi Baruah’s post has attracted everyone’s attention. He wrote in the first post, the right person will not ask you what you mean to him. He will not do anything that will hurt you. remember that.

Rajoshi Barua said this

In the next post, Rajoshi Baruah writes, “Overthinking, and doubt may just be running out of your head. Clarity can replace confusion. May peace and harmony fill your life. You have been strong long enough, the time has come to receive your blessings. You deserve it.” His post is becoming increasingly viral.

Rajoshi Barua is the daughter of Bengali actress Shakuntala Barua. In addition, Rajoshi is also the co-founder of Ashish Vidyarthi & Associates, an organization dedicated to transforming lives through theatre, music and meaningful conversation. Rajoshi and Ashish also have a 23 year old son. Rajoshi worked in serials like Suhani Si Ek Ladki and Imli.

