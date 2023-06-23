Who is Bapi Tudu? Sahitya Akademi Youth Award for the very first book of a 25-year-old boy

Sahitya Akademi announced Bal Sahitya Puraskar 2023 and Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2023 on Friday. of West Bengal Santali writer Bapi Tudu has been selected for the Yuva Puraskar. He has been announced to give this award for his composition ‘Dusi’. Born in the year 1998, Bapi’s book ‘Dusi’ is a book of short stories. Bapi is very excited about his first book getting the Sahitya Akademi’s Yuva Puraskar.

Bapi Tudu attacks social evil through stories

Bapi’s creations attack on social evils does. Gives the message of social reform. In an exclusive interview given to Prabhat Khabar (prabhatkhabar.com), Bapi Tudu said that he writes romantic stories along with society-oriented works. These are also short stories. His writings are published in Bengali newspapers and magazines.

Dr. Sohit Kumar encouraged father

Born and brought up in West Bengal, Bapi Tudu was encouraged by Dr. Sohit Kumar Bhowmik to continue with his creation. Dr. Sohit used to edit magazines and books. At that time Bapi was studying MA. Dr. Sohit had published one of his short stories in his magazine. He praised Bapi’s writing and said to continue your writing. You write well.

Rs 14,300 was spent on printing 100 books.

This encouraged Bapi Tudu and he continued his writing. Gathering a lot of courage, got a book published. It cost Rs 14,300 to print 100 copies. Bapi Tudu says that anyone can become a good writer. If he wants to write, he should write. It should also be printed in writing. Surely they can also get the award.

Bapi Tudu has received Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar for this book.

Father born in a farmer family wants to become a lecturer

Bapi Tudu’s parents were not educated. His father was literate. But, the mother did not know how to read and write at all. Besides him, there are two sisters in the family. One big and one small. The elder is married. Both the sisters have studied till matriculation. Bapi has also qualified NET after Masters. He wants to become a professor. He says that I have a great desire to teach in the university. I am working hard for this.

Bapi was university topper in MA

Born in a farmer’s family, Bapi Tudu lives in Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal. This young writer has done intermediate from Higher Secondary School located in Gwaltod of his own district. In the year 2021, he passed the MA examination in Santali language. He was the topper of Vidyasagar University in this examination. His writings continue to be published in newspapers and magazines.

Bapi earns money by teaching tuition and typing

When he was pursuing his Masters, he got a scholarship of Rs 48,000 for two years. He earns two paise by teaching tuition and typing. He says that when his book was published for the first time, people of Bengal as well as Odisha and Jharkhand appreciated it.

Bapi Tudu has written 100 poems

When the book started being praised from all sides, Bapi felt that he had really written something good. He says that now the responsibility has increased. to create better. Has written 100 poems for small children. If some money is deposited, we will get that published as well.

what is the meaning of ‘dusi’

The name of the book for which Bapi Tudu has received the youth award is ‘Dusi’. ‘Dusi’ means who is guilty of this. This 79 page book has a collection of 7 stories. Bapi was unanimously selected for this award.

Poetry and story collection of Kaliram Murmu both were in competition

There were 8 Santali writers in the fray for the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar. All of them were born between the years 1991 to 1998. Short stories of the youngest writer Bapi Tudu were selected for the award. Those who were in the running for the award include Anita ‘Annu’ (Anita Hansda), Bapi Tudu, Birendranath Kisku, Baidyanath Murmu, Dasaratha Hembram, Kaliram Murmu, Kaliram Murmu and Sonali Hansda.

These works were named

‘Arak Tikli’ (short story) by Anita, ‘Dusi’ by Bapi Tudu (short story), ‘Jaher’ (poem) by Birendranath Kisku, ‘Ajay Gada’ (poem) by Baidyanath Murmu, ‘Antar Jolon’ by Dasaratha Hembram (Poetry), Kaliram Murmu’s ‘Arag Kasi Baha’ (Short Stories), Kaliram Murmu’s ‘Porayani Maye’ (Poetry) and Sonali Hansda’s ‘Kukmu’ (Poetry) were nominated for the award.