Who is Dinesh Gope? Know how his criminal history has been in Jharkhand

One of Jharkhand dreaded naxalite Has been arrested from the neighboring country Nepal. It had plagued the police for two decades. Used to carry out criminal and Naxalite activities in different districts of the state. It took years for the police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to arrest him. Finally caught in Nepal with the joint efforts of Police and NIA. The name of this person is Dinesh Gop. After all, who is Dinesh Gop, whose arrest has brought a sigh of relief to the police.

150 cases are registered against Dinesh Gop

Dinesh Gop was synonymous with terror in Jharkhand. People’s Liberation Front of India About 150 cases are registered against the infamous Dinesh Gope as the mastermind of PLFI. Apart from levy recovery, he is also accused of terror funding. He has two wives, who were arrested by the police about two and a half years ago in the year 2020 and sent to jail. Along with helping Dinesh Gope in terror funding, the charges of levy recovery have been proved on both of them.

Dinesh Gop is a resident of Lapa Morhatoli of Khunti.

Lapa Morhatoli is a village located in Jariagarh police station area of ​​Karra block of Khunti district adjacent to Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi. Dinesh Gop is basically a resident of this village. His squad members used to attack construction sites to terrorize the contractors and extort money from them. Used to blow JCB and other machines engaged in construction work. They also used to fight with the scribe and employees working at the site. They used to threaten to face the consequences for not giving the levy by leaving the form.

PLFI supremo Dinesh Gope is also accused of terror funding

Since Dinesh Gop was also accused of terror funding, the NIA was also looking for him. Eventually the special team of NIA arrested him from Nepal. He will be brought from Nepal to the capital Delhi. From Delhi he will be brought to Ranchi, where he will be produced in the court. Jharkhand Police has heaved a sigh of relief with the arrest of Dinesh Gop. Recently, Sukhram Gudiya, close to Dinesh Gop, was arrested by the Jharkhand Police.

Used to take help of wives in investing black money

Dinesh Gop, who used to collect extortion and levy by threatening contractors and businessmen, used to invest this money in companies through his 2 wives Heera Devi and Shakuntala Kumari and some close businessmen. Whatever black money he used to earn, he used to spend it in the market through shell companies. Both his wives and many relatives also helped in this.

Police seized Rs 25.38 lakh from the fleet

On November 10, 2016, 25.38 lakh rupees of PLFI supremo Dinesh Gop were seized in Bedo block adjacent to the capital Ranchi. NIA seized Rs 42.79 lakh in cash and movable and immovable property worth Rs 70 lakh from Dinesh Gope’s associates. The NIA investigation revealed that Dinesh Gope had deposited Rs 2.5 crore in more than two dozen banks through his wives and other family members.

4 arrested including petrol pump operator after demonetisation

Let us tell you that on November 10, 2016, just after demonetisation, the Ranchi police arrested 4 people including a petrol pump operator. NIA took over the case on 19 January 2018. When the NIA raided the premises of Dinesh Gope’s associate Sumant Kumar and others, it found Rs 90 lakh in cash and several investment related documents. Only after this the NIA arrested both his wives. In March 2020, Dinesh Gope’s special associates Jayprakash Singh Bhuiyan and Amit Deshwal were also arrested. A businessman from Gujarat who invested PLFI money in companies was also arrested in this case.

Dinesh Gope has a long criminal history

PLFI supremo and Jharkhand Police’s most wanted Naxalite Dinesh Gop has a long criminal history. He is accused of dozens of murders. It is said that the police and security forces surrounded this dreaded Naxalite more than half a dozen times. Whenever security forces had an encounter with Dinesh Gope’s squad, the PLFI supremo escaped by dodging the jawans. Apart from Jharkhand Police, Bihar Police was also looking for him.

