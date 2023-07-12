Who Is Elvish Yadav: Who is Elvish Yadav, who made a bang in Bigg Boss OTT 2, has a deep connection with Abhishek

Who Is Elvish Yadav: Bigg Boss OTT 2′ has managed to grab headlines among the audience and is attracting a lot of attention due to its interesting content. The show hosted by Salman Khan has been extended for two more weeks due to its popularity. In such a situation, all the viewers were eagerly waiting for the wild card contestant. So now their wait is about to end, because Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav have made a grand entry. As soon as he comes to his house, there has been a ruckus. Let’s know everything about YouTuber…

Who is Elvish Yadav?

Elvish Yadav is a famous YouTuber who makes short films. Elvish has two channels, one by the name of ‘Elvish Yadav Vlogs’ and ‘Elvish Yadav’. They have 4.7 million and 10 million subscribers on both their channels. On one channel, he makes roast videos, while on the other, he shares the details of day-to-day life with fans. The 25-year-old YouTuber also runs the ‘Elvish Yadav Foundation’. He has more than 5 million fans on Instagram. According to his Instagram profile, he is also the founder of ‘System Clothing’.

How Elvish Yadav became popular

Elvish Yadav is a resident of Gurugram and got his education from Amity International School. He graduated in B.Com from Hansraj College, Delhi. He started YouTubeing in 2016 and in no time he started getting a lot of love from the audience. He became popular for his Haryanvi accent in his videos. By February 2018, he had more than 1 million subscribers on YouTube and by 2019, his channel had more than 4 million subscribers.

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

accused of theft

A few months ago, Elvish was in the news when a shocking video of two men stealing flower pots from the G20 venue in Gurugram in March 2023 went viral on the internet. Social media users had claimed that the car seen in the viral video belonged to Elvish. However, the popular influencer clarified on Twitter that the car does not belong to him and appealed everyone not to spread misinformation about him.

