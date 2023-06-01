Who is Gujarat’s ‘Superman’ MLA Heera Solanki? Who saved three youths by jumping into deep water

Today we will talk about Rajula MLA Heera Solanki in Amreli district of Gujarat, whose stories of bravery are now on everyone’s lips. Rajula MLA is getting a lot of applause in Amreli district of Gujarat. Because, the MLA jumped into the deep water to save the youths who had gone to bathe in the sea. Due to which the lives of three youths were saved, although one died. Actually, the matter pertains to Rajula’s Patwa village. On Wednesday afternoon, four youths had gone to bathe in the sea bay. During this, he went into deep water and started drowning.

MLA jumped into deep water to save drowning youth

When the local people saw it, they informed BJP MLA Heera Solanki from Rajula on the seashore. After this, the MLA reached the spot with the help of a boat and jumped into the sea to save the drowning youths and three youths got out in time. At the same time, a young man was not found, in whose search a rescue operation was conducted for about 2 hours. After this the body of the fourth youth was recovered

Death of a young man due to drowning

According to information, four friends Kalpesh Shiyal, Vijay Gujaria, Nikul Gujaria, and Jeevan Gujaria had gone to bathe in the bay near Patwa village in the afternoon. Due to strong current and strong waves in the sea, these four youths drifted towards deep water and started drowning. After this there was hue and cry on the spot. The local people called the MLA, whose prudence saved the lives of three youths in time. At the same time, a boy named Jeevan Gujria died due to drowning in water.

Rail Project: Train will run on this Indo-Nepal route after 18 years, PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate