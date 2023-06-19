Who is Harshit Kansal of Noida who got 16th All India Rank in JEE Advanced 2023? know how to study

JEE Advanced result 2023: The result of JEE Advanced 2023 was released on 18 June. In JEE-Advanced, Rishi Kalra of Noida and Harshit Kansal have shown success. Harshit Kansal has secured All India 16th rank in JEE Advanced. Let’s know about Harshit Kansal.

JEE Advanced topper Harshit Kansal

Harshit Kansal, a resident of Sector-52, Noida, has secured 16th rank across the country in JEE Advanced 2023. Harshit Kansal wants to do B.Tech in Computer Science from IIT Delhi. In fact, Harshit was also included in the list of toppers of UP in class 12th.

How much marks did Harshit Kansal get in JEE Advanced?

Harshit Kansal has scored 314 out of 360 in JEE Advanced. Harshit got 112 marks in Physics, 110 in Chemistry and 92 in Mathematics. While he got 242nd rank in JEE Mains. Harshit has passed the 12th examination this year from Bal Bharti Public School. He scored 99 in 12th and 99.8 percent in 10th.

When did Harshit start preparing for JEE?

Harshit started preparing for JEE from 11th itself. He did self-study for four to five hours daily. Apart from this, he also took the help of some reference books. Along with preparation, mock tests were also given continuously. Harshit’s father’s name is Harkush Gupta. His father has his own business and mother Karuna Gupta is a housewife.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YsgiMwsSvb4)