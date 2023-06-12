Who Is Kairan Quazi? Elon Musk gave a job to a 14-year-old boy in SpaceX, know who is Karen Kazi

Who Is Kairan Quazi? Elon Musk, owner of companies like Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX, is known for doing strange things. Recently, he has given a job to a 14-year-old boy in his company SpaceX. Yes, the 14-year-old child we are talking about has got an offer of a good position in the company of the world’s richest person on his own. The name of this teenager is- Karen Kazi.

recently completed graduation

Karen Quazi has got a job as a full time software engineer in Elon Musk’s company SpaceX. 14-year-old Karen Kazi has recently completed her graduation from Santa Clara University in California, USA.

Who is Karen Kazi?

Karen Kazi is a graduate of the Santa Clara University School of Engineering. He will go to Washington to join SpaceX as the youngest software engineer.

At the age of just nine, Karen Kazi enrolled in Las Positas Community College.

Karen Kazi was also a STEM Tutor at Las Positas and one of the most sought after members of the tutoring staff.

Karen Qazi has earned an Associate of Science (Mathematics) degree with highest distinction.

Working on generative AI with Lama Nachman, director of the Intelligent Systems Research Lab at Intel Labs, changed his career path.

Karen Kazi has hands-on experience in artificial intelligence and machine learning through a multi-year co-op at a Fortune 100 technology company and a summer internship at a cyber intelligence startup.

In a post on LinkedIn, Karen Kazi has told that she is joining SpaceX’s Starlink team as a software engineer. He has written that he is a graduate of Santa Clara University’s School of Engineering. He further writes that engineering is a mission for him. His next stop is now SpaceX. I’ll be joining the Coolest Company on the Planet as a Software Engineer on the Starlink engineering team. SpaceX is one of those rare companies that has not considered age-old and arbitrary benchmarks for ability and maturity.