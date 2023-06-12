Who Is Kairan Quazi? Elon Musk gave a job to a 14-year-old boy in SpaceX, know who is Karen Kazi

Who Is Kairan Quazi? Elon Musk, owner of companies like Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX, is known for doing strange things. Recently, he has given a job to a 14-year-old boy in his company SpaceX. Yes, the 14-year-old child we are talking about has got an offer of a good position in the company of the world’s richest person on his own. The name of this teenager is- Karen Kazi.

recently completed graduation

Karen Quazi has got a job as a full time software engineer in Elon Musk’s company SpaceX. 14-year-old Karen Kazi has recently completed her graduation from Santa Clara University in California, USA.

In a post on LinkedIn, Karen Kazi has told that she is joining SpaceX’s Starlink team as a software engineer. He has written that he is a graduate of Santa Clara University’s School of Engineering. He further writes that engineering is a mission for him. His next stop is now SpaceX. I will be joining the best company in the Starlink engineering team as a Software Engineer.