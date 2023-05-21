Who is Mehre Alam, arrested in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan serial bomb blast case? Know what the father said..

Bihar Police’s Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday arrested an absconding accused in the 2013 Gandhi Maidan bomb blast case from Ashok Paper Mill area of ​​Darbhanga. Officials said that the arrested accused has been identified as Mehre Alam, a resident of Sanjhauli. Mehre had escaped from NIA custody on 30 October 2013. After questioning on Sunday, the STF team handed him over to the police of the city police station.

The bomb blast took place during the Hunkar rally

It may be noted that in 2013, a series of bomb blasts took place at Gandhi Maidan in Patna during Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi’s Hunkar rally, in which five were killed and more than 70 were injured. In 2021, the NIA court convicted eight accused in this case. It is said that Mehre Alam was well acquainted with Monu, the accused in the bomb blast.

What does Mehre’s father say?

On the other hand, Mehre Alam’s father Mehmood Alam has claimed that the NIA had arrested his son in 2013. At that time the NI asked him to go home. After this, a case was registered accusing the son of running away. However, during all these years, neither his family members nor Mehre Alam were able to present themselves before the police or the NIA.

NIA had taken Mehre as a witness for the first time in 2013

Mehre Alam, arrested from Sanjhauli, was earlier taken by the NIA team in 2013 as a witness in the Patna Gandhi Maidan blast case. A case was registered against him on October 30, 2013 in Muzaffarpur’s Nagar police station. It is alleged that at that time he had escaped by dodging the NIA. According to the Darbhanga police, the NIA had called Mehre Alam for questioning. On October 29, 2013, on Mehre’s tip, the NIA raided the house of his nephew in Mirpur village of Maniyari for the arrest of Haider Ali alias Abdullah of Doranda, Ranchi. The NIA team had returned after raiding Maniyari. The officers and jawans of the team stayed in the retiring room of the junction. Whereas, Mehre was lodged at Hotel Siddharth on Station Road. On October 30, 2013, at six in the morning, he fled on the pretext of going to the toilet.

Bihar Police tweeted information

Here, confirming Mehre’s arrest on Sunday, Bihar Police has written on its Twitter handle that Alam, accused in the bomb blast case, had escaped from NIA custody in 2013. Alam was arrested by STF personnel from Darbhanga on Saturday.

