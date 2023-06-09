Who is Prateek Doshi? Married to Nirmala Sitharaman’s daughter, won the trust of PM Modi

The marriage of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s daughter Parakala Wangmayi took place in Karnataka in a very simple and simple way. Nirmala Sitharaman’s daughter got married to Prateek Doshi. If you do not know, then let us tell you that Doshi is the main aide of PM Narendra Modi. Neither political heavyweights nor VIP guests attended Nirmala Sitharaman’s daughter’s wedding. All the saints present in the marriage ceremony blessed the newly married couple and made this marriage successful. Please tell that this marriage was completed according to Hindu customs. While Wangmayi works as a feature writer in the Books and Culture section of Mint Lounge, Doshi has been associated with the PM’s office since 2014. Let us know some things related to Pratik Doshi.

Who is Pratik Doshi?



Nirmala Sitharaman’s son-in-law Prateek Doshi is mainly from Gujarat. Doshi is working as Officer on Special Duty in the PMO. When PM Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister for the second time in the year 2019, he promoted Doshi to the post of Joint Secretary. Prateek has obtained his graduation degree from Singapore Management School. For information, let us tell you that Prateek worked as a research assistant in the Chief Minister’s office during PM Modi’s tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister.

Prateek Doshi is considered the eyes and ears of PM Modi



According to the PMO website, Prateek handles the Research and Strategy Wing of the PMO. Let us tell you that Prateek Doshi is considered the eyes and ears of PM Modi and allegedly monitors the top bureaucrats and important people of the government from all sides. Doshi gives necessary information and feedback to PM Modi regarding the appointments of bureaucrats. One special thing about Pratik Doshi is that he keeps himself very low profile and is not active on any social media platform.