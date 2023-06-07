Who is Rajeev Sinha? State Election Commissioner of West Bengal has been made

Before the Panchayat elections, the Governor of West Bengal state election commissioner (SEC) approved the name of former Chief Secretary of the state, Rajiv Sinha. A senior official gave this information on Wednesday. He said that the appointment of Mr. Sinha was confirmed after Governor CV Anand Bose cleared his name for the post.

Governor approves Mamta Banerjee government’s file

Senior officer told that as SEC Rajeev Sinha The Governor has approved the file sent by the State Government regarding the nomination. That’s why Rajeev Sinha will be the next SEC. He will replace Sourav Kumar Das, whose term ended on May 27. Panchayat elections are going to be held in the state this year, but the dates of the elections have not been announced yet.

Governor CV Anand Bose had asked the government a question

Sources said the West Bengal government had initially proposed Rajiv Sinha’s name, but Governor CV Anand Bose wanted to know why only a retired bureaucrat should be considered for the post. Sources said that later the state secretariat sent another name. Please tell that Rajiv Sinha was the Chief Secretary of West Bengal from September 2019 to September 2020.

State Election Commission conducts panchayat, corporation elections

The State Election Commission is authorized to conduct local body and panchayat elections in the state. It is expected that soon after assuming office, Rajiv Sinha can announce the dates of Panchayat elections in West Bengal. Let us inform that after Rajiv Sinha retired from the post of Chief Secretary, Mamta Banerjee appointed him as the chairman of West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC).

Panchayat election process started in West Bengal, the commission asked the district magistrates for the list of proposed booths sinha