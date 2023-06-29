Who is Sunita Vishwanath? With whom Smriti Irani attacked by showing Rahul Gandhi’s picture, what is Pak connection

central minister Smriti Irani Has targeted the US tour of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi. He also shared a picture, in which a woman named Sunita Vishwanath is seen with Rahul Gandhi. Attacked Rahul Gandhi by showing a picture with Sunita Vishwanath and also asked many questions.

Why did Rahul Gandhi need a meeting with Sunita Vishwanath?

Union Minister asked Rahul Gandhi that what was the last need that Rahul Gandhi had to meet Sunita Vishwanath. Apart from this, Smriti Irani also targeted Rahul Gandhi for meeting billionaire George Soros. Linking Sunita Vishwanath with George Soros, Smriti Irani said, every Indian is aware of the intentions of George Soros. Then why did Rahul Gandhi meet an associate of George Soros in America?

Rahul Gandhi met people of questionable credentials during US tour: Irani

Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani Said, Rahul Gandhi had met with people of questionable credentials during his US tour. According to Irani, the people Rahul Gandhi met included people close to billionaire investor George Soros, who want to ‘destabilize’ the democratically elected Indian government. He also attacked Gandhi for the involvement of Tanzeem Ansari of the Islamic Circle of North America in hosting an event for Indian expatriates during his visit and said that Ansari had links with the Jamaat-e-Islami.

Who is Sunita Vishwanath?

Sunita Vishwanath is the co-founder of Hindu for Human Rights. It is a US based organization.

Sunita Vishwanath is also the co-founder of Afghan Women Forward

Sunita Vishwanath has also been associated with the programs of fundamentalist organizations like Indian America Muslim Council ie IAMC.

Sunita Vishwanath was at the center of controversy in 2020 when she was made the religious affairs advisor of Columbia University.

Sunita Vishwanath was first married to writer Suketu Mehta. Later she remarried to Stephen Shaw.

Sunita Vishwanath has been accused on social media of being a ‘Soros proxy’ and it is alleged that her organization for Afghan women receives funds from George Soros.

Pakistani connection of IAMC

According to media reports, IAMC and Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) have been used against India for a long time. Zahid Mahmood, the director of operations of the Islamic Medical Association of North America, is a former officer of the Pakistani Navy. Significantly, IAMC had tweeted on Rahul Gandhi’s removal from Parliament, in which it was written that Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Indian Parliament is a violation of the principles of democracy and a scary reminder of India becoming a fascist state.