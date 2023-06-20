Who is the police station? Will take PM Modi to the dais to address the joint session of Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for America tour. He will address the joint session of the US Parliament on 22 June. At this time, a special person is going to be seen with him, whose discussion is going on in full swing. Yes… the name of that person is Thanedar who is an Indian American MP. Mr. Thanedar will take PM Modi to the stage.

Thanedar is the leader of the Democratic Party who leads Michigan’s 13th ‘Congressional District’ in Parliament. He has also been invited by US President Joe Biden for the state dinner organized in honor of Prime Minister Modi on June 22 at the White House (the official residence and office of the US President).

SHO has received invitation for state dinner

Regarding PM Modi’s visit to America, the 68-year-old leader of the Democratic Party said that I and my wife are looking forward to the Prime Minister’s visit to America. This is going to be a historic program for the Prime Minister. I hope that this visit of PM Modi will establish stronger relations between America and India. He further said that an invitation has been received from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for the state dinner. It is a matter of honor for me. This is proof of how committed he is to public service and how dedicated he is to furthering international cooperation.

I lived my life in poverty

Thanedar, the leader of the Democratic Party, mentioned the personal journey of his life in front of the media. He said that my life has passed through poverty. I came to America with a dream. It is a matter of good luck for me that I have fulfilled my dream about America. He said that America is a country of immigrants, it provides opportunities to all. Diversity makes our country strong.

‘India is fully prepared to protect its sovereignty’, PM Modi said on the ongoing tension with China

PM Modi will become the first Indian Prime Minister

It is noteworthy that this is the second time that Prime Minister Modi is going to address the joint session of the US Parliament. He is the first Indian Prime Minister to do so. Earlier, he had addressed the US Parliament in 2016. Thanedar, leader of the Democratic Party, has the distinct distinction of escorting Prime Minister Modi to the dais when he arrives to address the joint session of Parliament, which he is excited about.