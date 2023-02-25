Who killed Bill Clinton’s special aide Mark Middleton?

Mark Middleton, former President Bill Clinton’s special advisor who reportedly signed infamous pedophile Jeffrey Epstein into the White House on several occasions, was found on May 7 of last year in Perryville, Arkansas hung from a tree by an electrical cord and with a shotgun blast to the chest, according to a sheriff’s report. While the so-called mainstream media never investigated this mysterious death or questioned – who had killed Middleton, details of the police report were previously blocked by a judge at the family’s request. The family feared photos of the scene would be too horrific for public viewing. The judge eventually ruled the report could be released without the photos.

The sheriff’s report ruled the death of Middleton, 59, a suicide.

A new set of documents obtained by UK newspaper The Daily Mail states that a Stoeger 12-gauge coach shotgun was found 30 feet from Middleton’s body when he was found on Heifer Ranch in Perryville.

Based on an initial report, the outlet had said there was no weapon at the scene.

The additional papers, written by Sgt. Keenan Carter, also detail how Middleton stood on a bench and tied the electrical cord around his neck before finally shooting himself in the chest.

“It is … believed that Mr. Middleton pulled the trigger on the firearm casing [sic] it to discharge and strike him in the chest and then he fell from the bench causing the extension cord to become tight cutting off his breathing”, the report reads.

The initial report, written by Perry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Lawson, says he was called to the ranch by worker Samantha McElroy who had found Middleton’s abandoned black BMW SUV.

“Almost immediately after stepping around the corner of the cottage she started yelling. Upon reaching the back of the cottage she pointed towards the rear of the property and asked if that was a person. ‘I could see what at first appeared to be a man sitting near a tree, as my eyes focused better, I could see a rope of some type going from the tree limb to the male’”.

Lawson said it was clear that Middleton was dead.

“I could see that he had a gunshot wound to the chest and that he had a knot tied in an extension cord that was around his neck and it was attached to the limb directly above him”.

Lawson said a search of Middleton’s vehicle turned up three boxes of buckshot and a gun case, but no gun. Carter’s report states that officers determined that the gun was flung away from Middleton’s body due to the recoil and angle off the ground.

Middleton, who served as a special adviser to Clinton and assistant to chief of staff Thomas F. “Mack” McLarty in the early 1990s, reportedly signed Epstein into the White House seven times. He also flew on Epstein’s infamous jet, “Lolita Express”, on a number of occasions, and may have witnessed Bill Clinton’s “activities” at Jeffrey Epstein’s resort.

Reports indicate Middleton had settled down in Arkansas to raise a family and work on his family’s HVAC businesses in Little Rock.