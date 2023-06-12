‘Who said Ajit Pawar is unhappy’, Supriya Sule said this

Newly appointed working president of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Supriya Sule his cousin Ajit Pawar Has reacted to the displeasure of. He has called this news a rumour. Sule was appointed the working president of the party on 10 June. He dismissed the reports as ‘speculation’ that his cousin and party leader Ajit Pawar was uncomfortable with his rise in the party.

Speaking to news agency ANI, newly appointed working president of NCP Supriya Sule said who is saying that he (Ajit Pawar) is not happy, has anyone asked him? Such news is being run only on speculation. Let us tell you that earlier on Saturday, Ajit Pawar also rejected the news of his dissatisfaction and said that he is happy with the party’s decision.

Meanwhile, with the opposition accusing the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) of indulging in dynastic politics, party MP from Baramati Supriya Sule said she is proud to be Sharad Pawar’s daughter and NCP believes in democracy. . It is noteworthy that Sharad Pawar on Saturday appointed Praful Patel and Supriya Sule as working presidents of NCP and in a way sidelined Ajit Pawar who is known for his rebellious stand. Pawar’s announcement is a sign of generational change.

I didn’t get Sansad Ratna because I am Sharad Pawar’s daughter

Newly appointed working president of NCP Supriya Sule was in Pune on Sunday and when asked about opposition’s allegation that NCP is indulging in dynasty politics, she said yes, there is dynasty politics here and I feel proud of this fact. I declare that I am the daughter of Sharad Pawar and Pratibha Pawar. I did not get the Sansad Ratna award because I am the daughter of Sharad Pawar, but because of the work done by me in the Parliament. He said that those who point their finger at me should understand that the rest of the fingers are pointing at them only. Let the people speak.

‘I am happy with her appointment’, says Ajit Pawar on Supriya Sule being made NCP working president

NCP accused of dynasty politics

It may be noted that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday accused the NCP of encouraging dynasty politics. Shinde had said in Srinagar that I can only say that the way Uddhav (Thackeray) ji himself became the chief minister in the Shiv Sena and made his son a minister, the same is happening in the NCP.

