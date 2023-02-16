WHO to continue investigation into origin of coronavirus – DOS

February 16, 2023, 09:53 – BLiTZ – News WHO officials intend to continue to send requests to China for data that could bring the investigation into the origin of the coronavirus out of the stalemate. About it writes “Kommersant”.

The Director General of the organization told the media that the coronavirus pandemic is up to the present moment an emergency that has acquired international significance.

It is also by now known that scientific work has been “dramatically politicized”. It is for this reason that the representatives of the Chinese side refused further cooperation. Vladimir Dedkov, Deputy Director for Research at the Pasteur Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, shared this information.

“In our report on the first phase of the investigation, we reported that politicization could slow down the scientific process. And so it happened. WHO continued to demand from the PRC proof that they did not make the virus, as well as more detailed access to their facilities. China, of course, did not want this, and nothing happened, ”the publication quotes the words of Vladimir Dedkov.

