Who will be affected by the law on the purity of the Russian language – News

February 17, 2023, 17:36 – BLiTZ – News

The State Duma continues to fight for the Russian language and passed a law in two readings regulating the use of foreign words. Now all anglicisms will be banned, with the exception of those that do not have “generally used analogues,” the explanatory note says. On the air of the news of the BLiTZ, Moscow City Duma deputy Natalia Metlina expressed her opinion on this initiative.

Before forcing children to learn Pushkin, we must make them understand that Anglicisms have Russian counterparts

She noted that the law, first of all, will affect educational institutions, government officials and documents that come from their pen, the deputy noted.

“This is a manifesto in defense of the Russian language, which has absorbed a huge amount of foreign words over the years. Even such words as “deputy” and “parliament” are of foreign origin. But in recent years, I tell you as a philologist, the language has undergone a serious modification. A huge number of professionalisms, while they have analogues in Russian. This is what they wanted to emphasize in the State Duma,” says Natalya Metlina.

The Moscow City Duma deputy gave an example from her own working days. While attending a creative industry event in Moscow, at some point she caught herself not understanding what the experts were talking about.

“The presentations used such words as “mening”, “labels”. I said: guys, explain in Russian what you want. It seems to me that such a heap of foreign terms hides the lack of basic tasks and building ways to solve them. Just some nonsense. The speech of many leaders is replete with a huge number of professional words. Another direction: youth slang, when young people use English words. But before forcing children to learn Pushkin, we must make them understand that all these words have Russian counterparts,” said Natalya Metlina.

As for foreign words that came into our lives along with new phenomena and achievements of civilization, we should try to come up with Russian analogues for them. For example, it is worth creating an analogue of anglicism “car sharing”, the deputy believes.

“If we are talking about the promotion of the Russian world, we must understand that this is, first of all, the great, mighty Russian language,” she stressed.

It is not yet clear how the new law will be administered. Exactly how it is not known what sanctions people will fall under if they use an excessive amount of foreign words. But the main task of the new law is clear – to focus on this problem and call on Russians to clean up their speech, Natalia Metlina summed up.