who will be the contender after bjp mp hema malini ticket is cut from mathura rjl

Mathura Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party is going to play a big bet in UP regarding the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. BJP can cut tickets of many MPs in UP and the name of BJP MP from Mathura and Bollywood actress Hema Malini is also included in this list. On the other hand, the talk of Hema Malini being denied ticket from Mathura is on the rise in UP and everyone wants to know who the BJP will nominate as its candidate from Mathura. Meanwhile, it is believed that from Mathura BJP can give ticket to former UP minister and Mathura MLA Shrikant Sharma. Shrikant Sharma is currently an MLA from Mathura and has also been the Energy Minister in the Yogi government. Whereas Shrikant Sharma is a Brahmin face and the party is thinking of betting on him this time. Shrikant Sharma, who was elected MLA from Mathura for two consecutive terms, has a good hold on the voters. On the other hand, the reason behind the cancellation of the ticket of Hema Malini, MP from Mathura, is believed to be her age. Apart from this, there is also a discussion that Hema Malini is a celebrity MP and remains very less active in her area. At the same time, Shrikant Sharma goes among the people and listens to their problems. Earlier, Shrikant Sharma’s name was also mentioned for the UP BJP state president, although Bhupendra Singh Chowdhary got the responsibility. There is also a discussion about giving ticket to Shrikant Sharma from Mathura that Mathura is Jat-Brahmin dominated and RLD President Jayant Chaudhary has also won the election on this seat, so BJP wants to bet on Brahmin face. RLD has also performed brilliantly in the recent civic elections, so RLD can also become a big problem in front of BJP.