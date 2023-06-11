Who will be the villain in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? The name of this actor came to the fore! Storm will bring in the show

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora starrer show Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein will soon see a new track with new characters. The story of the show will move forward by 20 years and it is not finalized who will play the role of Savi-Veenu. Recently, Fahman Khan’s name had surfaced for the lead actor, but he has refused for it. On the other hand, according to the latest update, there is news that actor Udit Shukla can take entry in it.

Gum hai kisi ki pyar mein will see a new twist

Now the makers of Gum Hai Kisi Ki Pyaar Mein are all set to take a generation leap. As reported earlier, Neil, Ayesha and Harshad are leaving the show due to the leap twist and the story will now revolve around grown up Savi and Vinayak. Nothing has been finalized yet for the lead role and the makers are in talks with well-known actors.

Udit Shukla’s entry is missing in Kisi Ki Pyar Mein!

If many other media reports are to be believed then Udit Shukla’s entry may happen in Gum Hai Kisi Ki Pyaar Mein. It is being told in some reports that he will play the role of Harini’s husband. Ankita Khare’s name has surfaced for the role of Harini. While it is being told in some reports that Udit will be seen playing the role of a villain in the show. It is said that after the leap, he will be seen creating problems in the lives of Savi and Vinayak. Although officially nothing has been said on this. However, an official announcement is still awaited from the makers.

Shaheer Sheikh will not be a part of the show

There were reports that Shaheer Sheikh would be the lead actor of Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein. However, according to the report of E-Times, the actor has turned down the offer. He said, “Yes, the makers of Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein had approached me for this, but I have decided not to take any project as of now.”

