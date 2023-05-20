Who will get a place in the cabinet after the death of former Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahato, discussion intensifies

Jharkhand News: Baby Devi, wife of former Jharkhand Education Minister late Jagarnath Mahto, son Akhilesh Mahto alias Raju Mahto and nephew Diwakar Mahto met Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday. This meeting is important in the political scenario. According to information, during the meeting, the Chief Minister discussed cabinet expansion and tried to know everyone’s opinion. The expansion of the cabinet will be announced after the consent among the family members.

Who will get the place between Baby Devi or Akhilesh Mahto?

The Chief Minister is trying to find out who would be appropriate to give a place in the cabinet, either Baby Devi or Akhilesh. The Chief Minister will go to Karnataka on Saturday and return late in the evening. Here, the Governor is also out of the state. A month has passed since the death of Jagarnath Mahato. There is a compulsion of elections in six months. In such a situation, the government will have to take a decision soon.

Opinion was also taken at the time of making Hafizul a minister

After the death of the then MLA and minister of Madhupur, Haji Hussain, his son Hafizul Hasan Ansari was made the minister. Even then the Chief Minister had taken advice from Hafizul Hasan’s mother. When he agreed to make Hafizul a minister, then the CM went ahead. The information about this incident was given by Hafizul Hasan in the dialogue program of ‘Prabhat Khabar’.

Jagarnath Mahato was winning continuously since 2005

It may be known that former minister Jagarnath Mahato died in April, 2023 at MGM Hospital in Chennai during treatment. Late Jagarnath Mahto contested and won the Dumri assembly seat four times in a row. While registering victory from the year 2005, Jagarnath Mahato also won the assembly elections in 2009, 2014 and 2019.