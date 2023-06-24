Whole day raid on NH 27 in Bihar, more than 40 trucks carrying sand and gravel seized, fined Rs 1.5 crore

Gopalganj. The district administration team raided the National Highway and seized more than 40 trucks filled with sand and ballast. On the instructions of DM Dr. Navalkishore Chaudhary, the raid campaign started from Saturday morning and continued till late evening. Due to this action of the district administration, there has been a stir among the ballast and sand mafia. A fine of up to Rs 1.5 crore is being imposed on the trucks seized by the Mines Department and the Transport Department.

Raid on NH-27

Apart from District Transport Officer Manoj Kumar Rajak, Sadar SDM Dr. Pradeep Kumar, District Mineral Officer Pratyay Aman, Sadar SDPO Pranjal and City Inspector Prashant Kumar Rai, police teams of several police stations were involved in the raid. Apart from Banjari Mod, Chainpatti, Basdila of Nagar police station area, raids were conducted on NH-27 in many areas including Koini, Barhima, Sidhwalia, Mohammadpur.

Police is running a campaign regarding overloading

SP Swarna Prabhat said that the police is continuously campaigning for illegal mining and overloading of goods on trucks. On Saturday, the administration and the police jointly launched a raid against trucks carrying sand and ballast. In this action, 40 trucks were seized by the police and handed over to the Mining Department and District Transport Department for imposition of fine. Till late evening, the work of verifying the documents of the seized trucks by the Mining Department and the Transport Department was going on and imposing fines.

A fine of up to Rs 1.5 crore will be levied

Officials told that a fine ranging from Rs 1 to 1.5 crore will be recovered from the owners of the seized trucks. Fine amount will be imposed after checking overloading, fitness, pollution and other things. Each truck can be fined close to three lakhs. After the action of the police and the administration, trucks laden with sand and ballast, which were standing on the National Highway like normal days, were not visible. After dusk, the sand and ballast mafia had disappeared from the highway. The SP said that this type of campaign will continue in the future as well.

NH was made illegal parking

The sand and gravel mafia had made NH-27 and NH-531 illegal parking lots. Hundreds of sand and ballast trucks used to occupy NH-27 and NH-531 near Banjari turn every day. Due to this many times the drivers of the vehicles became victims of accidents and lost their lives. Even in the meeting of the Road Safety Committee, the members had demanded action on this, after which the district administration took major action on Saturday.

police strict on overloading trucks

SP Swarna Prabhat said that police is strict on overloading vehicles other than sand and ballast trucks and all police stations have been instructed to take action. The area where overloading vehicle is found, it will be confiscated and fine will be charged after investigation. The SP said that instructions have been given to take action by running a special campaign on the roads from Baikunthpur to Kuchayakot and Sripur OP to Hathua, Mirganj to Gopalganj and Jadopur to Gopalganj.