Wholesale sales of passenger vehicles up 2% in June: SIAM

New Delhi, July 12 (Hindustan Times). Wholesale sales of passenger vehicles in the domestic market jumped two per cent year-on-year to 3,27,497 units in June. It was 3,20,985 units in the same period last year in June. Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), an organization of vehicle manufacturers, has given this information.

SIAM said in a statement on Wednesday that wholesale passenger vehicle sales in June stood at 3,27,497 units, up two per cent year-on-year, as against 3,20,985 passenger vehicles dispatched to dealers during the same period last year. Similarly, total two-wheeler sales increased by two per cent to 13,30,826 units as against 13,08,764 units in the year-ago period. Total sales of three-wheelers grew almost two-fold to 53,019 units in the month of June, as against 26,701 units in June 2022.