Whose rule over Delhi? AAP will hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan against the ordinance of the Center

New Delhi : The tug-of-war between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the central government continues to retain its grip on Delhi’s power. An ordinance has been issued by the Central Government to maintain its authority over the services in Delhi. Now, against this ordinance of the Central Government, the Aam Aadmi Party will organize a big rally on June 11 at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. Before this, a door-to-door campaign will be launched by the party to create public opinion in Delhi.

AAP will hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan

Talking to the media during a press conference, Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai said that his party has planned a massive protest against the central government’s ordinance. Under this, a mega rally will be organized at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on 11th June. He said that before the mahorli of Ramlila Maidan, the party workers would go door-to-door in Delhi to inform people about this ordinance and they would also tell people how the central government was stopping the Kejriwal government from working.

Attempt to hijack Supreme Court’s decision

Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai said that the Supreme Court has given a decision to operate the system of elected government while preserving the power of the voters of Delhi. He said that the central government is trying to hijack the decision given by the Supreme Court by bringing an ordinance. Everyone is surprised by this ordinance of the Center. When the Supreme Court gave the right to the elected government, there was a disturbance in the BJP.

AAP: Aam Aadmi Party appointed five national joint secretaries, know their names

Central government is experimenting in Delhi

Targeting the central government, AAP leader Gopal Rai said that the work done in Delhi affects the whole world. That’s why an ordinance has been brought by the Central Government. What is this way of establishing democracy? What is the solid reason for bringing an ordinance to them? He said that the central government has brought a black ordinance. Till now people used to call Prime Minister Modi a dictator, but the central government has proved it by bringing an ordinance against the elected government of Delhi. He said that the central government is currently doing an experiment by bringing an ordinance against the elected government in Delhi. In the coming days, this can happen in the whole country.