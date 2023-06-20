Why are low intensity earthquakes good for Jammu and Kashmir? Know what the experts say

These days, there is an atmosphere of panic and fear among the residents of the Doda-Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the Bhaderwah Valley, after several mild tremors were felt recently. However, seismologists say that these mild earthquake tremors can actually help prevent major disasters. Neeraj Sharma, head of the Bhaderwah campus of the Institute of Mountain Environment, said the frequent occurrence of small-scale earthquakes and ‘aftershocks’ can relieve “tectonic plate” pressure, thus triggering major disasters. can help prevent.

very active large tectonic plate

Neeraj Sharma said that large tectonic plates, including the Kishtwar Fault and the Reasi Fault, spread over thousands of square kilometers in Jammu and Kashmir, are very active. I believe that the frequent earthquakes in the Bhaderwah region may be the result of the Kishtwar fault. He also expressed concern about the Reasi fault. He said that unlike the Kishtwar fault, the long-term stress in the Reasi fault is not going away.

We are relatively safe as there is little chance of major earthquakes

Neeraj Sharma said that if small pressures continue to build up and energy is released through light tremors of earthquakes of magnitude 5 or 5.5, then we can say that we are relatively safe because the possibility of a big earthquake decreases. Earthquake tremors are being felt in Doda district since Tuesday, when the first earthquake of magnitude 5.4 shook the entire Chenab valley. Ten aftershocks and aftershocks have been felt since then, most of which are concentrated in or around the Bhaderwah Valley.

The tremors caused significant damage to many structures, including government buildings, schools and residential homes.